Bhopal: MiC okays Bharat Mata Mandir

BHOPAL: Mayor In-Council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a consultant for construction of Bharat Mata Mandir at Singar Choli. BMC has made budgetary allocation of Rs 2 crore for Bharat Mata Mandir in Bhopal.

MiC also approved Rs 10.80 crore for road widening from Peer Gate to Retghat. MiC okays for new bus stand development of Nav Bahar Sabbji Mandi on BOT base. MiC approves for revised allocation of Rs 16.75 crore for construction of 600 houses.

GIS expert Dr Rajiv Kumar, MIS expert Prashant Sharma to be appointed as per guideline of union government on contract basis for Rajiv Awas Yojana.

Proposal has also been passed for appointment of one civil engineer and two urban infrastructure specialists, experts for capacity building and infrastructure strengthening specialists as per government directives and 7 per cent DA for BMC employees.