Bhopal: MGPS students commemorate Sant Hirdaram

BHOPAL: Mahaparyan Diwas of Sant Hirdaram Sahibji was observed in Mithi Gobindram Public School on Wednesday. The programme commenced with floral tribute to Santji in the presence of Rev Siddh Bhauji, AC Sadhwani, vice president, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, Dr Ajay Kant Sharma, Principal, Swati Rahatekar, vice-principal, MGPS, coordinators, staff and students.

Siddh Bhauji, in his speech commemorated the angelic and devoted saint. He echoed his life mantra, that the young, old and infirm are all genres of God on earth. Thus we must serve them to attain complete peace. He encouraged students to imbibe the values propagated by Sant Hirdaram, in their life.

Sadhwani, memorialised Santji, as the modulator of the society, who selflessly adopted Bairagarh and devoted his life in its upliftments. Principal Dr Ajay Kant Sharma enunciated the true purpose of his life to students. The programme constituted of Bhajan-Gayan to give praise to Santji’s life.