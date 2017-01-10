Bhopal: MFIs want government to scotch loan waiver rumours

BHOPAL: Over the past one year, various micro-finance institutions have disbursed loans to the tune of about Rs. 4088 crores to over 28 lakh borrowers in Madhya Pradesh. However, post demonetisation, microfinance sector is facing unprecedented challenges in collecting repayments from clients. In some areas of the state, vested interests are instigating the MFI clients not to repay the loans and telling them that the loans have been waived, claimed a press note issued by Sa-Dhan, an umbrella body of MFIs.

Satish, executive director of Sa-Dhan said “While we support cashless transactions, spreading false information will create an adverse situation not only for MFIs but for the nation. On behalf of the industry, I urge the state government to take strict against those spreading malicious and false information, and allow uninterrupted financial services to the poor”.