Bhopal: MET forecasts hail, thunderstorm at isolated places

BHOPAL: Weatherman has warmed of thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds very likely at isolated place over northern Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of days. Due to the trough extending across central India, there are possibilities of light rain and thundershowers, along with strong winds over East Madhya Pradesh. Sudden changes are anticipated in weather over the next few days owing to western disturbance lying over extreme eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir.This has generated other cyclonic system over Central India and northern parts of the country. Madhya Pradesh will also have its amalgamated impact for the next couple of days. According to meteorological department, weather will remain dry in the state but it will have the amalgamated impact of Western Disturbance which has caused snow fall in Jammu and Kashmir and other adjoining states. It has also predicted thundershowers in some parts of the state. Night temperature may fall while day temperature will continue to soar. Such sudden change is likely to persist in the state till March 8.

The state capital witnessed sunny weather throughout the day, however, by the evening, it turned cloudy. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius, while minimum temperature touched 19.1 degree Celsius. In Indore the maximum temperature was 34.2 degree Celsius, while it recorded minimum temperature of 20.1 degree Celsius.