Bhopal: Meritorious students feted for excelling in Sanskrit

Mandsaur: Lions Club and Pt Hemshankar Puranik Smriti Manch on Friday felicitated meritorious students in Sanskrit language.

Senior journalist Ghanshyam Batwal and jail superintendent PL Labana felicitated the students.

Khushboo Sankhla of Saraswati Vidhya Mandir who secured 98 per cent in Sanskrit and 55 other students were given trophies in the memory of late Puranik.

Addressing the programme, Batwal spoke about the importance of Sanskrit language and how it bound the whole country together.

Labana said Sanskrit was a language of the gods. In the current scenario the awareness for righteousness had increased but the trend of Sanskrit language had decreased, he said. He gave his own example by saying, “I never thought I would be honoured for my works by the administrative system but still I was felicitated.”

He told students it was a matter of pride for all for being honoured by the Puranik family for wisdom in Sanskrit. President of Dr Devendra Puranik of Smriti Manch said the organisation was felicitating Sanskrit scholars for last 10 years.

Earlier, the programme was started with garlanding the picture of goddess Saraswati and late Sant Hemshankar Puranik. The guests were welcomed with flowers by Lions president Surendra Nahata, secretary Parmanand Agrawal, Dr Devendra Puranik, high school principal Dharmpal Devda. Welcome speech was delivered by Lions president Surendra Nahata and vote of thanks was proposed by secretary Parmanand Agrawal. The programme was hosted by Lioness Rekha Ratdiya.

On this occasion the members of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Senior Citizens’ Service Centre and Dashpur Awakening Union were also present.