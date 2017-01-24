Bhopal: Memo handed over by villagers to SDM

SEONI-MALWA: The villagers of Tappa (Tehsil Shivpur) reached the Tehsil office on Monday and handed over a memorandum to the SDM. The memo says that due to mutton shops, smell and dirt are spreading all over the place and the market is overcrowded all the time and many people can be seen gambling there.

There is a hand pump at the place where the women and girls come here for taking water. The anti-social elements harass them. Panchayat is not paying attention to the problem.

On the one hand, the PM Narendra Modi is talking about swachchta campaign and on other hand, gram panchyat and administration is giving permission for this type of market. Kiran Patil, Kapil Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Dhannalal Prajapati, Tejram, Aamin Khan, Razia, Rewashankar and others were present.