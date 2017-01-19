Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Meet on traditional therapies at Sanchi Varsity

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 19, 2017 08:42 am
Bhopal: A workshop on traditional medical therapies was organised at Sanchi University. Madhya Pradesh Medical University, vice chancellor, Dr RS Sharma inaugurated the workshop. Dr Sharma in his address emphasized on the treatment through traditional medical therapies. He stressed on research in medical therapies. He said allopathic doctors may consult traditional medical therapies to enhance the impact of their treatment.

Sanchi University, vicechancellor, Yajeshwar Shastri said Indian scriptures like Pashupakshi Purana, Gajpurana and Vanaspati Purana provide detailed information about treatment of diseases. Registrar Rajesh Gupta spoke on coordination in various medical therapies.


