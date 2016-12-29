Bhopal: Medicines for HIV, TB to be given through single window

BHOPAL: The patients of tuberculosis and HIV will be given medicines through single window system. These medicines will be given through 18 ART centres established across the state. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of state technical working group, headed by Dr Masood Akhtar, project director, MP State AIDS Control Society. It was also informed in the meeting that testing of HIV will also be done at testing centres, meant for tuberculosis. It is noted that persons suffering from tuberculosis have around 5% possibility of acquiring HIV. For immediate detection of both infections, testing of tuberculosis and HIV together will be done at these centres.