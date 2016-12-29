BHOPAL: The patients of tuberculosis and HIV will be given medicines through single window system. These medicines will be given through 18 ART centres established across the state. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of state technical working group, headed by Dr Masood Akhtar, project director, MP State AIDS Control Society. It was also informed in the meeting that testing of HIV will also be done at testing centres, meant for tuberculosis. It is noted that persons suffering from tuberculosis have around 5% possibility of acquiring HIV. For immediate detection of both infections, testing of tuberculosis and HIV together will be done at these centres.
Bhopal: Medicines for HIV, TB to be given through single window
Tagged with: given medicines HIV patients of tuberculosis Single Window System
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
The sludge and the fudge in education sector
Last week, the legal department of the government of India finally agreed to modify the Right to Education (RTE) Act…
Will UN see change under President Trump?
The observations of US President-elect Donald Trump that the United Nations is just a club for people to “have a…
What moved IOA to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi?
In a move whose logic from the point of view of service to Indian sports is inscrutable, the Indian Olympic…
Strategic ties: India-China tussle
The ding dong battle for strategic dominance between India and China in the region has taken on various forms, some…
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…