Bhopal: Medical representative rapes minor domestic help, booked

BHOPAL: A Medical Representative (MR) of a pharmaceutical company was booked on Tuesday on charges of rape in connection of outraging modesty of his minor domestic help at his residence at Arera Colony which was reported on December 24. A case was registered on Tuesday at Habibganj police station after the victim lodged a complaint and the accused has been taken into police custody.

According to the police, the accused Rahul Goswami (29), a resident of E-7/57, Nirupam Residency in S-1, Arera Colony was nabbed after the victim lodged a complaint of sexual assault by the accused. The culprit Rahul Goswami works as MR in private pharmaceutical company.

SHO Habibganj police Ravindra Yadav said that the accused Rahul had sexually assaulted his 17-year-old domestic help of Shahpura who used to cook food at house of accused.

In her complaint the victim stated that on December 24 when she had gone for work at Rahul’s house she was sexually assaulted and threatened to not report the incident. At the time of the incident the accused was alone while his wife has gone to her parent’s house. Since then, the victim stopped going for work at Rahul’s house after which her mother inquired about the reason and the victim then broke down and narrated her ordeal to mother.

Later, based on the complaint after the preliminary investigation the police have registered a case under section 376 of the IPC and section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act- 2012 and have started further investigation.

The sexual assault surfaced after the accused came to the police station to lodge a complaint of theft against the victim and when the victim came to know she too reached the police station along with her mother and relatives and lodged a complaint with the police.