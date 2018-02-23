Bhopal: Meat, egg production shoots under saffron rule in state

Bhopal: The BJP and RSS may be swearing by vegetarianism and urging people to shun meat, but the production of eggs and meat in MP, which is under BJP rule for past 14 years, has doubled in last five years.

According to official statistics, in 2016-17, meat production grew by 13 percent over the last year, growing from 70,000 MTs in 2015-16 to 79,000 MT in 2016-17. The production of eggs has also jumped by 17 percent in 2016-17 as compared to the year before. It has grown from 144 crore to 170 crore. The state has clocked the second-highest growth in egg production in the country.

The state is at the fifth position in terms of growth in production of meat. The gross meat production of the state was 40,000 MTs five years back and since then, it has been growing at a rapid pace. Only 80 crore eggs were produced in the state five years back.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson K K Mishra said that the fact that the production of eggs and meat is on the upswing in the state exposes the real face of the BJP government. Mishra said that it is mystifying why the RSS is maintaining a stoic silence on the issue.

The government of “Gau Rakshaks” should tell the world what it is doing to boost the production of meat. Animal husbandry minister Antar Singh Arya said that the production of all animal products is growing in the state. He said that this was the outcome of the sincere and effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the government. Madhya Pradesh, he said, has left Gujarat far behind in the production of milk.

