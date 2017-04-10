Bhopal mayor to hold public hearings at his residence

BHOPAL: Mayor of Bhopal, Alok Sharma, would now hold public hearings sessions at his residence located at 74, Bungalows on every Mondays, said Sharma on Sunday while speaking to the mediapersons on the new initiative.

The public hearing sessions would start from Monday, April 10, 2017 at mayor’s residence located at B-32, 74 Bungalows. The timings of the public hearing would be from 8am- 1pm.

“The main motive of the initiative is to listen to the grievances of the residents of the city and take necessary actions to solve them. People who have any problem related to Bhopal Municipal Corporation(BMC) and think that it is not being solved then they can come directly to me. Their problems would be solved in a given time limit,” said Sharma.

He further informed that during the public hearing sessions there would be separate stalls of all the different 19 zones falling under BMC. While discussing the initiative with the mediapersons, Sharma urged the BMC officials to spend more time on the ground among the people so as to try to understand their problems in a more effective manner and offer solutions efficiently.