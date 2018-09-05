Bhopal: Mayor express fail to evoke public’s response

Bhopal: Though BSCDCL has been ranked fifth on the basis of the project implementation and other works of development in a survey by the union government, recently. But the services being offered under its projects are yet to make a mark in the life of people. For instance the mayor express started some two years back has failed to connect with the general public as the 17 facilities on offer get on an average 206 calls in a day.

The facilities on offer for a payment include: plumber, carpenter, driver, mason, home appliances, driver, ac repairing, car cleaning, computer repairing and vehicle repair. Not just this the some services like making yoga teachers available on call were soon to be introduced but yet to see the light of the day.

Also the salon services introduced by BMC’s which offers hair cut and beauty treatment, in January this year has also failed to evoke response from the public as less than 11 persons are taking the doorstep facility of mayor express for the services of hair cut and beauty treatment. According to the experts one of the reasons for the failure of the services to strike a chord with people is that the residents are clueless about the facility for the lack of awareness.

Many believe that either the BMC has failed to market the service or may people find it costly in comparison to other options. The services of hair cut and beauty treatment, offered at the doorsteps under Mayor Express, were launched with much fanfare. These services were aimed at the elderly people in that it would be availed by not just elderly people but other peoples also who find it uncomfortable to queue up in front of salons.

However, less than 11 persons are asking for the facility in a day and so far less than 4500 calls have been received for beauty treatment and salon services, by the Mayor express this year. Leader of opposition BMC Mohammed Sagheer said, “The services offered by Mayor Express have failed to take off because of the lack of marketing. Most people are clueless about the services on offer.” He added, “The prices of the services too are quite exorbitant.”