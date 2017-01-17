Bhopal: Maya Singh, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya launch Anandam

GWALIOR: Urban development and housing minister Maya Singh and minister higher education Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya came in the opening of Anandam programme on Saturday, morning 11 am on Ren Basera premises situated at bus stand and said that Vasudev kutumbkam is the foundation of culture in which mankind is treated as a family and wished for prosperity of everyone.

‘Anand’ can be feel with this spirit, Anand is not happiness of senses but it is actually the internal happiness, therefore the state government has established ‘Anand’ department and motivated citizens to give things to others, if they do not need the things.

A person will feel Anand if he gives something from true soul. In this programme CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed public through live telecast from Bhopal, CM said that with implementation of public welfare schemes of the government, public participation is also essential for the welfare of the needy people, so he made a call to business men, farmers, officials, social organisation, NGO’s to join the campaign.

In this programme mayor Vivek Narayan Shejvalkar, BJP district chairman Devesh Sharma, division commissioner SN Roopla, collector Dr Sanjay Goyal, SP Dr Ashish, SDM Shivraj Verma, Anandam supporter Dr Satyaprakash Sharma, SDM Rinkesh Vaishya and Anil Kumar Vashishth including large number of public representatives, government officials and needy people were present.