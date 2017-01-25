Bhopal: Match abandoned as team clashes with umpire

BHOPAL: A cricket match between Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical Sciences, Sehore and Barkatullah university on Tuesday had to be abandoned had a violent clash. The match was a part of West Zone Inter University Cricket Tournament.

During the match, the students of Satya Sai University had heated arguments with the empire. Some other students also reached the ground. In the melee, the dean of the Satya Sai University was hit with a chair.After this the players refused to play the match and left the ground. They have submitted the complaint to the registrar of the BU. The vice-chancellor of the university Murli Dhar Tiwari informed that he has not received any complaint.