Bhopal: Married woman hangs self at Dobra village

BHOPAL: A 34-year-old woman, mother of three children, committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Dobra village in Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, Kunwar Singh Mukati, the deceased has been identified as Kashi Bai, 34, wife of Gajraj Singh.

On Monday night her husband returned home and the family went to sleep after taking dinner together. In the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, woman hanged self to death and the incident came to fore when her husband got up around 4am spotting his wife hanging. No suicide note has been recovered.