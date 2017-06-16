Bhopal: Markfed will supply onions to dists facing shortage

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) has initiated the process of transporting onions in districts facing scarcity of it. The onions have been purchased on the support price by the Markfed. So far 1,30,111.45 quintal of onion has been purchased at Rs 8 per kg and arrangements are being made to supply around 53275 quintal of the produce in districts such as Katni, Hoshangabad, Shahdol, Narsinghpur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Chhatarpur and Betul. Onion will also be made available to the needy through Public Distribution System.

According to the regional manager of the cooperative marketing federation, the onion is being supplied to several districts for storage as well as for sale. The onion produce from Bhopal has been supplied to Mandla and Katni districts. Nearly 6402.76 quintal of onion has been supplied in Mandla while 15870.60 quintal; of the onion is supplied to Katni. Similarly, 6402.76 quintal of onion has been sent to Hoshangabad, 749 quintal is supplied to Narsinghpur and 9144 quintal has been sent to Sahahdol from Sehore district. Similarly, 390.50 quintal of onion which was purchased in Risen has been supplied in Narsinghpur while 610 quintal onion is sent to Morena from Vidisha district.

Around 1536 quintal of the onion purchased from various centers in Rajgarh district is supplied to Damoh district while1564.60 quintal has been supplied to Bhind, 1214.65 quintal to Datia, 2090 quintal to Chhatarpur and 1155.40 quintal to Shahdol districts.

1139 quintal of onion purchased from Harda district is being supplied to Betul.

Regional manager informed that in Bhopal, the purchase centers are established in Karond mandi and Berasia. Similar centers are established in Icchawar and Ashta of Sehore. These centers have also been established in Ganj Basoda of Vidisha district, district headquarters of Raisen, Biaora, Sarangpur and Narsinghpur of Rajgarh, and district headquarter of Harda.

In Bhopal, 20246.50 quintal of onion has been purchased in Karond Mandi of Bhopal from 539 farmers. Similarly, 21237.47 quintal of onion has been purchased at Nerasia centre, 24913 quintal of onion has been purchased at Sehore center, 22113 quintal of onion has been purchased at Ashta center while 5200 quintal of onion has been purchased at Ichhawar centre.

At Ganj Basoda centre of Vidisha district, 1372.50 quintal has been purchased from 26 farmers. 516 quintal of onion has been purchased in Raisen district from 14 farmers.