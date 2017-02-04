Bhopal: Marathon for clean Narmada

HOSHANGABAD: District level marathon race was organised on Friday on the theme of “Run for Narmada River”. This race was organised for the conservation of Ma Narmada and for spreading awareness among the people for clean Narmada. The school and college students participated in the race. Apart from Hoshangabad, the students of Sehore, Raisen, Harda, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Itarsi etc were included. At 8:30 am, collector Avinash Lavania flagged off the race of girls and boys. The race began from collectorate and passed from Gandhi square, Sarafa square and reached to Sethani Ghat and completed 3 km race in 8-10 minutes. On this occasion collector said that the participants deserve the congratulations as they completed race in a very short time. This is the proof of their physical fitness; he encouraged them and said that they should participate in these types of race.