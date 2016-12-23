Bhopal: Mansarovar Dental College students stage demonstration, demand justice

BHOPAL: The students of Mansarovar Dental College protested the college working which gave them admission without following the rules on Thursday. The High Court, Jabalpur has terminated the admission of students who were given admission through management quota on December 19.

The president of Dental College Students Welfare Association, Sahib Ali informed that the 14 private dental colleges have given admissions through management quota and on the basis of the 12th exam result.

The colleges have violated the norms of the admission act, but the students have passed their 2nd year exam and have also paid the fees. He added that the government should take favourable decision for the students and provide justice to them.

The students of Bhaba Dental College also staged demonstration into the matter. The High Court decision has affected around 1000 students of the state, the court instructed to institute the committee and to prepare the report into the irregularities.