Bhopal: Manohar Untwal makes brazen remark about Digvijaya Singh’s wife

Bhopal: Member of Parliament from Dewas and general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Manohar Untwal made an indecent remark against wife of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh during the party’s fast against the Congress’s bid to stop the functioning of Lok Sabha.

Untwal said Singh had not given anything to the state during his tenure as CM, but he came to Delhi with an ‘item’. He said Singh had no shame and took out Narmada Yatra imitating Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Congress reacted sharply to the remark of Untwal, and the party’s chief spokesperson KK Mishra said the remark of the MP against Digvijaya and his wife was highly objectionable.

Mishra further said Untwal has got more than what he deserves and before time, so he is showing his level of maturity by making such indecent remarks. “CM Chouhan attends many functions along with his wife. What Untwal will say about that?” Mishra said. BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said the BJP does not hesitate in using indecent remark against anyone, and Untwal should not have made such comments. He said the BJP respects its rivals and the wife of Singh is respectable to them.