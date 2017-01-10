Bhopal: MANIT students to compete against students of Pak, Bangladesh, Myanmar

BHOPAL: The students of architecture branch of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) will take part in National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA) to be held at Jaipur from January 16 to 20.

As many as 5,000 students from various countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar will present architectural designs in the event.

These students of MANIT will take part in HUDCO Trophy, LIK Trophy and G. Sen Trophy. They would present solution on slum development for HUDCO Trophy. Documentation of climate responsive building will be done for LIK Trophy while design considering gender sensitivity, urban poor and youth development will be presented for G Sen Trophy.