Bhopal: MANIT students raise funds to make car

Bhopal: A group of 25 students from mechanical engineering department of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) is raising funds through social media to make formula one racing-car, Martini 2.

The students plan to take part in an all-India car-racing competition ‘SUPRA SAE INDIA 2018’ with this car. The competition to be held from July 11-16 provides platform to engineering students to hone their skills. The students have launched social media campaign from February 1, as MANIT didn’t give them fund for making the car. The cost of the car is Rs 5.64 lakh and they have contributed Rs 3.69 lakh. They have decided to collect remaining sum of Rs 1.95 lakh through crowd fund.

Aman Manjre, one of the members of the group, told Free Press, “We are the only institution in the city who have been participating in race for five years to represent our college and Bhopal in the national-level competition. Most good institutions get support from college, alumni and citizens. And thus they grab the top position.”

He said that the group has started a campaign of crowd funding through a website – wishbeery – and wants to collect Rs 1.95 lakh. “We have collected Rs 1.23 lakh till now. We have also made a Facebook page for this and also use WhatsApp to make people aware about our project.”

Martini 2: Quick facts

*Name Martini is taken from a team in international formula one competition Martini.

*Name of MANIT team is Adreno, which has 25 members. They are II and III year students of mechanical department.

*The car is more advanced than last year. Engine of KTM Duke bike is used. For this, bike of Rs 1.50 lakh was purchased. Its total weight is 280 kg, gives mileage of 25 km/hr.

*Work on project began in November last year. It will be completed in May. Students mostly work at night as they attend classes during day.