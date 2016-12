BHOPAL: Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Director, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, on Thursday, dedicated to the visitors the newly-built Manipur’s pottery tower (Kumhei Shaktak Phuron) and traditional Kiln (Peghali) of Majuli Island, Assam in Pottery Traditions of India open air exhibition.

On this occasion, traditional artisans from four villages of Manipur and from Majuli Island Assam performed rituals prior to inauguration of the tower and traditional Kiln in IGRMS.