BHOPAL: Some popular Bagheli folk songs were presented by folk singer Manimala Singh with her troupe at Tribal Museum on Sunday. It was part of series programme ‘Uttaradhikar’. Singh who is also known as Vindhya Kokila began with ‘Ganesh Vandna’. It was followed by Briha, Sohar and Badhai songs which enchanted the audience. The lyrics of these songs included miahar ki mata sharda, dhan-dhan nagar ayodhya and baji re badhaiya badi dur se. She concluded the concert with Hori song ‘angana me udat abira,balam hori kori sane’. She was accompanied by Ramswaroop Saket on harmonium, Rajendra Mishra on tabla, Ashish Bhatt on dholak, Munne Khan on sarangi, Ghanshyam Tiwari on manjeera, Preeti Pandey , Urmila and Roli Mishra on vocals.
Bhopal: Manimala Singh enchants audience at Uttaradhikar
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 26, 2016 08:56 am
Tagged with: Bagheli folk songs folk singer Manimala Singh presented Tribal Museum troupe
