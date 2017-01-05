Bhopal: Mangla Mishra, others get journalism awards

BHOPAL: Madhavrao Sapre Smriti Samacharpatra Sanghrahalaya Evam Shodh Sansthan has announced its state-level journalism awards for the year 2017. The awards aim at honouring dedicated journalists, motivating young scribes and promoting healthy competition among the media persons. A citation, shawl and a pen are presented as award.

Sanghrahalaya’s director Dr Mangala Anuj said Manglaprasad Mishra, additional director, department of public relations has been chosen for the ‘Santosh Kumar Shukla Lok Sampreshan Puraskar’ while Ajit Verma from Jabalpur and Rakesh Dubey of Bhopal will be given ‘Hukumchand Narad Puraskar’.