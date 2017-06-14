Bhopal: Mandi traders’ state-wide indefinite strike begins

Bhopal: The furore kicked up by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement that traders buying farm produce at less-than-MSP price would face criminal charges is refusing to die down. The Mandi traders all over the state have decided to begin an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

Confusion and chaos reigned supreme in the Mandis on Tuesday. No business was transacted in 110 Mandis and very nominal purchases were made in 126 Mandis, which remained open. Mandis in all parts of the state, barring Bhopal and Sagar district, remained non-operational.

The strike by traders would mean a complete stop to purchases in Mandis. The state Mandi Board has issued a statement clarifying that below-FAQ food grains can be purchased at lower-than-MSP rates with the consent of the farmers. However, the traders are not convinced. They feel that sooner or later, the government may issue an order putting a blanket blank on making purchases below the MSP. They also have serious objections about the proposal to lodge criminal cases.

In the wake of the strike call, the chief minister has convened a meeting of the representatives of all grain merchants associations at his residence on Wednesday morning. After talks with the CM, the strike may be called off. On Tuesday, the chief minister had made it clear at a meeting of officers and ministers that his statement about below-MSP purchases was not about below-FAQ food grains. He said that such stocks can be purchased by the traders with the consent of the farmers.