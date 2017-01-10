Bhopal: Mandi arrivals in Madhya Pradesh up by 32%

Bhopal: The historic decision of demonetisation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received wide support from the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. An increase of more than 31.92 percent in agriculture crop arrival has been registered in the month of November and December, 2016 as compared to the year 2015.

M.P. State Agriculture Marketing Board’s Managing Director Rakesh Shrivastava informed that 18.94 lakh MTs of agriculture produce has arrived in agriculture produces mandi committees of the state in the month of November 2016, which was 17.32 lakh MTs in the month of November, 2015. An increase of 9.37 percent has been registered in this way. Moreover, in the month of December 2016, the arrival of crops in mandis is the maximum as compared with the same month in the last four years. In the year 2016, 34.22 lakh MT crop had arrived which was 22.98 lakh MTs in December, 2015. An increase of 48.91 percent in arrival has been registered. Total arrival of crops is more than 31.92 percent in the month of November and December, 2016 as compare to the year 2015.