Bhopal: Manasi Baweja of DPS tops in Spellathon

BHOPAL: On Friday, Spellathon and Spin-a-Yarn contests were held at Swami Vivekananda Library. The Spellathon was conducted by Devanshi Kshterpal, a grade 12 student of St. Joseph’s Convent School.

The winners were Manasvi Baweja of DPS, Aditya Barnwal of Billabong High and Prakamya S Balot of DPS. Spin-a-Yarn was conducted by Ekta Sareen, an English teacher at St. Joseph’s Convent. It saw excited participation of over 30 students from grades six to eight. The winners were Siddhartha Mongee of Billabong, Zainab Johar of St. Joseph’s Convent and Shambhavi of DPS.