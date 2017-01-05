Bhopal: Man sentenced to life in jail for raping 3-year-old

BHOPAL: The Khandwa court on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to a 30-year-old man after he was convicted of raping a three-year-old girl. The convict would have to remain behind the bars for his entire life and his body will be handed to the family after his death.

On June 19, 2015, Rajendra Kumhar, resident of Imlani, Khandwa lured the victim girl, the daughter of his neighbor, to come to his house while she was playing outside her house. In the evening he took the girl to a nearby agriculture field and raped her.

Police registered a case against Kumhar under sections 375, 376, 363 of the IPC, section 3/4 of POCSO Act and sections 3(2), 5 of the SC/ST Act. After the investigation the charge sheet was submitted in the court of special judge Shashikala Chandra, SC/ST (PA) Act. The court sentenced Kumhar to life imprisonment till the natural death and fine of Rs 15,000. The court ordered 2-year imprisonment and penalty of Rs 3000 on the charge under section 363 of the IPC, life imprisonment (till natural death) on the charge under section 376 (2) and a fine of Rs 4000.

On the charge under POCSO Act life imprisonment and fine of Rs 4000 and again life imprisonment and fine of Rs 4,000 under SC/ST Act.