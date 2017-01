BHOPAL: A 40-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a train at Misrod station on Thursday night. The body was recovered from Railway track in midnight.

As per the police, Grijesh Kumar Dhakar,40, resident of Sector -A Damkheda, Kolar, was found dead on Railway tracks. He was mentally disturbed. He was tailor. No suicide note has been recovered. Body has been sent for postmortem.