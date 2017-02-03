Bhopal: Man murders wife, buries her in his flat

BHOPAL: A team of West Bengal police, on Thursday, arrested Udain Das, 32, son of PK Das of Saket Nagar for murder of his wife Akanksha Swet, daughter of Devendra Kumar Sharma of Bankura, West Bengal. Das was married to Akanksha in 2015 in the United States of America. Her mother Indrani Das was a DSP in MP Police. After the division of the state in 2000, her services were handed over to Chhattisgarh.

She had gone missing on June 24, 2016. A case of kidnapping was registered by Bakura police station. A murder case was registered on December 27, 2016. On interrogation, Udain revealed that he had buried the body in his flat after which the police decided to dig up the floor of the flat at Panchawati Colony at Saket Nagar.

SI Ramesh Rai said, “Udain has been arrested in connection with the murder of Akanksha who was buried in his flat.

We are trying to dig up the concrete platform in the flat under which she was buried. On the basis of the details furnished by parents of Akanksha, West Bengal police have arrived and now we are trying to dig out the body.”

SP Sidharth Bahuguna said, “Process is on to exhume the body of the woman who was murdered on December 27, 2016. She was married to Udain Das. Parents and West Bengal Police came to Bhopal and with the help of Govindpura police, they are exhuming the body.”