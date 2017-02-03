Bhopal: Man held for woman’s murder

Dharmpuri: With the arrest of a youth on Thursday, Dharmpuri police claimed to have solved the Ritu murder case.

Dharmpuri police station in charge KS Sahu informed that the arrested accused has been identified as Rakesh alias Kallu Singh, son of Amar Singh Jamod, resident of Hatanwar.

Unfolding the past, police recovered a body from a place near Lunhera Phata, Pipaldagadi on Dharmpuri-Khalghat Road on January 26, which was later identified as Ritu, wife of Kalu, a resident of Sunendra village, under Dharmpuri police jurisdiction.

Investigation revealed that the deceased came in contact with the accused in 2012 during her stay at her parental house and got involved in an illicit relationship with the accused even after her marriage. Though, few days later, she returned to her husband’s place at Sunendra village, she maintained her relationship with Rakesh.

According to police, since last couple of months before the murder, Ritu had been pressuring the accused to marry her. Fed up with the immense pressure, Rakesh on January 25 took her to an agriculture field and strangulated her to death with scarf.