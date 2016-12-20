Bhopal: Man found murdered near temple in Jehangirabad

Police suspect witchcraft may have something to do with the crime

BHOPAL: A youth was found murdered near Hotel Sun Palace in Jehangirabad area on Monday morning. The killers had tried to disfigure the face of the victim to hide the identity.

ASP Rajesh Chandel informed that Pritam Singh (40), a resident of Parvalia was found dead in the bushes near the hotel. A local resident Anil saw the body, when he was heading towards a temple.

The police reached the spot and after investigations it was found that the deceased is a resident of Parvarlia and used to work in a tent house earlier.

The assailant had used a sharp-edged weapon and a blunt object to kill and subsequently disfigure the victim.

Witchcraft is practiced in a temple located in the area.

The devotees offer liquor to the deity. The police suspect that during or after a ritual, the assailant and the deceased got locked in a dispute, which led to the killing.

The police are working on the leads given by the family members and may crack the case by Tuesday.

The Jehangirabad police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC against the unidentified murders.