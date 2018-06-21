Bhopal: Man detained in auto-rickshaw case

Bhopal: A day after a woman was found dead in an auto-rickshaw at Ginnori near Rethghat police outpost, Talaiya police have reportedly detained a man on Wednesday. It is said that he had strangulated woman to death and was going to dump her body in Upper Lake on Monday night.

The person detained in the case is identified as Raju Sharma who works as a broker at Sabzi Mandi in Ashoka Garden. It is said that the deceased woman and Raju knew each other since long and that their relationship continued even after deceased’s marriage with Madhav Singh.

Raju was fed up with persistent demands for money by woman. On Monday late evening he called her on the pretext of giving her money. He had then strangulated her to death and was going to dump her body in an auto rickshaw (MP-04-T-5084). However it ran out of fuel so he fled from the spot- leaving the vehicle with the woman’s body.

According to Talaiya police, the deceased woman Chandni Bairagi had left her home on Monday night at around 09:30 pm and later her body was found lying in the auto at around 11 pm which was parked near the outpost.