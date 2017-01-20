Bhopal: Man crossing road run over by truck

BHOPAL: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents on late Wednesday night. First incident was took place at Ashoka Garden while another at Bagsewania.

A 35-year-old man was run over by speeding truck near Prabhat Petrol pump under Ashoka Garden police station. The deceased has been identified as Arun Prasad Thakur of Chandbad.

Police said that the he was hit while trying to cross the road. The errant driver, Salman Khan of Shajapur, was nabbed by the police and the truck bearing registration number MP 13 GA 6171 was seized.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old youth died after he was hit by a train at railway tracks near Narayan Nagar under Baghsewania police station area on Wednesday.

The man was found in an unconscious state and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh of PC Nagar and was hit on his way back to home. As per the postmortem the deceased was drunk at the time of the incident and was trying to cross the railway track.