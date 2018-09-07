Bhopal: Man creates fake FB account of sister-in-law, arrested

Bhopal cyber police on Thursday arrested a finance company employee from Chhatarpur who created fake Facebook profile of his sister-in-law. The man, father of two, was furious as the woman had turned down her marriage proposal.According to Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya, the 22-year-old Chhatarpur-based woman Aarti (name changed) had earlier lodged a complaint with the cell that his brother-in law Akhilesh Choubey (32) was mounting pressure on her over phone to get married with him.

Akhilesh, who also lives in the same town, works with a finance company. The woman turned down his proposal as he was already married and has two children.Irked over the refusal, Akhilesh created her fake Facebook account and in order to defame her uploaded her vulgar pictures after morphing them. The woman, not knowing that Akhilesh, was behind the act, reported the matter to police and responding to her complaint, a case under sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of IT Act was registered by the cyber police.

During the investigation, detail from legal department of Facebook was sought and information of registered e-mail id was taken through which profile account was being operated. Later with the help of Google, detail of mobile phone which was registered with e-mail id, cyber police zeroed in on Akhilesh on whose name SIM card is registered and he was arrested.