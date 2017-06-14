Bhopal: Man confines, rapes 20-yr-old for six days; arrested

Bhopal: Police have detained a man for allegedly confining and raping a 20-year-old woman for six days in Kolar locality here. The incident happened about two weeks ago but came to light on Monday after the victim lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday evening, police said.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Kajlikheda village in Kolar locality got separated from her husband few months ago. In her complaint she informed the police that in their clan, both men and women can marry again after getting separated from their first spouses under a ritual called Natra. As per the ritual the families of her and the accused, Inder Singh, a resident of the same village, arranged their marriage which was to be happened after some time. She then started living in the accused’s house where she fell in love with his 17-year-old brother.

The victim then told her family and her in-laws that she wants to marry the minor boy and not the accused. Her family members told her that she cannot marry him as he is a minor and have to accept the accused as her husband. She refused to listen to them after which the in-laws sent the boy to a relative’s house. The accused then confined her into his house and raped her for six days about two weeks ago. On Monday evening she gained the courage to lodge a complaint against the accused in the police station after which the police after registering a case against him under relevant Sections of IPC detained him on Tuesday for questioning and investigations, added police.