Bhopal: Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Bhopal: A was booked on charge of abetment to suicide, two months after the suicide of his wife, who hanged self to death in October this year.

SHO Ashoka Garden Manish Mishra said that Rinki, 32, wife of Vishnu Gupta lived near Nehru School had committed suicide on October 14 by hanging self at her residence. A suicide note was also recovered and in suicide note she had mentioned that her husband is not loyal to her and his infidelity continued after their marriage.

The woman also mentioned that she tried her best to bring their married life back on the rails but all her efforts were in vain and fed up with the atrocities and harassment of her husband, she decided to take extreme step and hanged herself to death.

Later based on the suicide note and statements given to police by family members of deceased woman during further interrogation, a case under sections 498 and 306 of IPC has been registered against the accused.