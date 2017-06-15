Bhopal: Man arrested for raping 29-yr-old on pretext of marriage

Bhopal: Police on Wednesday arrested as 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman for the last ten years on pretext of marriage at Ratibad locality here. The victim and the accused used to study in the same college where they both fell in love,” police said.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Chola Mandir locality is a student of nursing in a city based private nursing college and used to live in the college’s hostel. She came in contact with the accused, Vijay Bhargava, a resident of Sehore in the college and eventually both fell in love. Bhargava who used to live in a rented accommodation in the locality raped her in his house on the pretext of marrying her. After sometime, the victim found out that he got married to another woman after which she lodged a complaint against him on Tuesday evening.

The police after registering a case of rape under relevant Sections of IPC, arrested him and then presented him before court which sent him to jail, police added.