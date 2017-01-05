Bhopal: Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

BHOPAL: A man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of abetment to suicide of his wife. The Bairagarh police had registered a case after suicide of his 28-year-old wife, who committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at 3 EME Centre under Bairagarh police station area on December 14. She committed suicide due to harassment of her husband.

Investigation officer, assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma said that Seema Ahirwar, 28, wife of Doulat Singh Ahirwar, resident of Vijay Enclave Colony in 3EME Centre, committed suicide by hanging herself at her house.

She and her husband worked as domestic helps in the house of army officials. During investigations it came to fore that Ahirwar is heavily addicted to liquor consumption and his confrontation with his wife was a routine scene. Seema’s mother Vaijyanti, said that Ahirwar used to fight with Seema over petty issues. Based on the investigations a case on charges of abatement to suicide was registered against Ahirwar and he was arrested.