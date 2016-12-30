Bhopal: Mallaiya deposits Rs 1.5 lakh in old notes, Sarang sends info to Amit Shah

BHOPAL: The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have begun sending information about transactions in their bank accounts to their party national president Amit Shah. Cooperatives minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday sent information of status of his bank account from November 8 to December 28 to Shah. Sarang said he would send information of his account from December 28 to December 31, to Shah on January 1.

Finance minister Jayant Mallaiya said he would send the information on January 2. He said he had deposited Rs 1.5 lakhs in old notes and had withdrawn Rs 2 lakh from bank immediately before announcement of demonetisation. He said he also withdrew Rs 72,000 after demonetisation. Mallaiya said he has three bank accounts and would be sending their information to party office.

Minister for jail, Kusum Mehadale said she did not withdraw any money from bank after demonetisation. She said she did not deposit any note of Rs 1000 or Rs 500 too. She told that she lives in a joint family where her brothers do farming, which is their source of income. She said Rs 60,000 were withdrawn before demonetisation which have been deposited by someone in their family.

Agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen said he would send all details of his bank account to Shah after two days. Bisen said he has deposited all money he had after demonetisation.

According to information, most of the ministers have got their money deposited in the bank accounts of their relatives than their own ones. That is the reason that no one is facing in problem in giving details of bank accounts to Shah.