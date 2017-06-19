Bhopal: Make-up expert Shewani offers home service for women

Bhopal: There was a time when women used to rush parlour especially during wedding and festive seasons. But nowadays their schedule has become so hectic especially for working women who had to manage both domestic and office work and they don’t get time to go beauty parlour. But to get rid of from such problem, city-based model and make-up artist Rachna Shewani who is providing home make-up service for those women who couldn’t go parlour due to their hectic schedule other reasons.

Shewani who is active in the field of modelling for the past 15 years says, “Since I am model and make-up is essential part or our profession. Besides, modelling, I had also interest in make-up since beginning. I also used to think that one day I will do my own make-up.

Then I decided to learn this art and took its training from Indore. Nowadays, most of women who want to look gorgeous but do not waste their time and energy in going parlour. So, for such women I am providing home service with quality product and advance technique. I think, it is very new and unique concept in the city,” she added.

Speaking about the service, the -36-year-old make-up expert says, “I do all kind of make-up but mainly Bollywood, fashion, fantasy, bridal and party make-up and use brand and quality product. I use products of Mac, Huda, Beauty, Urban and Becay. I do make-up as per our customer demand too. Suppose if any customer call me for bridal make-up then first I ask her photograph. After that I prepared a chart to check which make-up will suit her. I also do face design of film and TV actors under Bollywood make-up. I also do make-up as per the festive moods and latest trend.”

Speaking about the latest trend in make-up, Shewani says “Nude make is in trend now and. It is light and skin colour make-up which gives you royal look. It is liked by every age group. It is used in both day and heavy party make. I also do eye make-up. I love to play with colours used to do experiments with it. Reverse and smoky are in latest trend for eye make-up.” Women who want to take benefit the cheap and best service can contact on 8349345020.