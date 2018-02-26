Bhopal: Make civil services your life not goal: Agrawal to aspirants

Bhopal: Noted writer and former Indian Information services Dr Vijay Agrawal advised the civil services aspirants to avoid “group studies” for preparation as generally, students take it for granted that their colleagues are logically correct.

He was addressing students preparing for civil services at a workshop here at Central library on Sunday. Stating that students should not make civil services as their goal, he said that they should rather make it their life.

“Students should imagine it as their life and try to live with it as it is the easiest examination in the world. A student can top even with just 50 per cent marks. And if students score 35 per cent to 40 per cent marks, they can get good jobs. There is no examination in world in which students succeed with such low marks, ”said the former officer. If students have command over Hindi, they have more scope as compared to their English medium counterparts in cracking the civil services, said Agrawal.

It’s a misconception that it needs hard work to crack civil services examination, said Agrawal adding that Students should not purchase bulky books.

Instead of just reading subjects books, students should develop habit of going through general books as they refine understanding. The pattern of civil services is such that if it is conducted on basis of “Open Book” pattern, no one can score more than 10 per cent. Knowledge can help anyone to score only 10 per cent to 15 per cent marks, he added. Civil services examination is based on current affairs. So students should not go through books or notes to prepare current affairs but they should be aware about the things happening around.

Selection is sure only on the basis of analytical capability. If students have little knowledge, no problem but he must have good potential to analyze the things, he said. Emphasizing on experience, Agrawal stated that it is far more important than the knowledge.