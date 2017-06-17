Bhopal: ‘Maintain quality of PM Awas Yojana houses’

Hoshangabad: Sudarshan Soni, joint commissioner of the MGNREGS Council, Bhopal reached here on Friday and inspected the quality of works being undertaken by the village panchayats under MGNREGS, PM Housing Scheme and toilet construction programme. He also checked the quality of midday meals being served in schools.

He visited Dongarwada, Rohna, Kandrakhedi and Sanglakhedakalan villages of Hoshangabad block and Babaikhurd and Jamani villages of Kesla block. Along with district panchayat CEO PC Sharma, Soni reached Sanglakhedakalan at 6 am. They talked to the villagers and told them about the importance of hygiene. They urged them to construct toilets in their houses and to use them so that the village surroundings remained clean and diseases were kept at bay.

During the inspection of construction works underway under the PM Awas Yojana, Soni asked the officials to ensure that installments were released to the beneficiaries in time so that they could complete the construction of their houses before rains. He said the quality of the works should be maintained. He said the menu for the midday meals should be drawn up giving due consideration so as to ensure that the children got hot and nutritious food. On this occasion, the CEOs of the janpad panchayats concerned, engineers, sarpanchs, panchayat secretaries and PCOs were present.