Bhopal: Mahindra Mutual Fund launches new scheme

BHOPAL: Mahindra Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd. (MAMCPL), the investment manager to Mahindra Mutual Fund announced the launch of its open-ended equity scheme ” Mahindra Mutual Fund Dhan Sanchay Yojana” on Wednesday at Hotel Shree Vatika. The scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and equity-related instruments, arbitrage opportunities and debt and money market instruments. The new fund offer will open from January 10, 2017 and will close on January 24, 2017. Thereafter, the scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from February 8, 2017.

“Our approach is based on educating the potential customers in our priority markets and explaining the investment opportunities to them in their own language, starting with the product names,” said Ashutosh Bishnoi, CEO and managing director, MAMCPL. Jatinder Pal Singh, head of sales and distribution said, “This scheme is for those investors who seek to take a calculated exposure in both, equity and debt with a long term investment outlook. The principle of this Yojana is ‘Lakshya Anek, Yojana Ek.’