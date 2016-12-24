Bhopal Mahanagar Bank scam: Congress demands Umashankar’s resignation

BHOPAL: The state revenue minister Uma Shankar Gupta had concealed the fact that that he was the director of the Mahanagar Sahkari Bank while filing his nomination papers for the Vidhan Sabha elections, which is a violation of the Representation of People’s Act, Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra alleged here on Friday.

In a press note, KK Mishra alleged that after demonetisation, Rs 3.5 crore belonging to corrupt politicians and bureaucrats was deposited in the bank.

He alleged that in the recent Income Tax raid at the bank and at the residence of Sushil Vasvani, its director; cash and jewellery worth crores has been discovered. Vaswani is a BJP leader and an RSS worker.

Mishra alleged that the Gupta is the director of the bank and he had concealed the information while filing his nominations, which is a crime under section 33 (B) of RPA, 1951. Under the Act, concealing of information is punishable with imprisonment up to one year. He demanded that Gupta should resign from the ministry.