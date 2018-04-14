Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh to select youth for world skills competition

Bhopal: The state will send its youth to represent the country in World Skills Competition to be held in Kazan, Russia next year. Three tier state-level competitions will be organised from April 24 to select youth for the international event. The youngsters will compete in around 30 categories in the event said National Skill Development Corporation’s World Skill Associate Ashish Malhotra. He was speaking at a programme of MPSSDEGB, DOTE and CRISP on Friday.

The state will hold three tier competitions from April 24 to select participants in different categories to represent the country at World Skills competition in 2019, said MPSSDEGB chairman Hemant Deshmukh. The competition will be organised in around 30 areas including, welding, electrician, fashion designing, automobile, carpentry, masonry, etc.

World Skills Competition is organised in every two years with an aim to recognise the skills of youths across the world. The last World Skill Competition was organised at Abu Dhabi in which 28 youngsters represented the country. India bagged 2 medals and 11 medallion of excellence in the event. Around 1000 candidates had registered for this competition and organisers are targeting 5000 candidates for registration.