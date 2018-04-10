Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh likely to experience thunderstorm, gusty winds

Bhopal: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur in many parts of the state including Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara, Betul, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Singrauli, Bhopal, Sagar and Raisen districts during next next 24 hours.

Various parts like Sagar, Jabalpur, Indore, Betul, and Guna experienced light rain in the last 24 hours. Temperature came down marginally in many parts, however Hoshangabad recorded 42 degree Celsius which was highest in the state. Temperature in Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Damoh, Guna and Rajgarh districts hovered around 40 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department has attributed the change in weather to an upper air trough which extends from Southwest Rajasthan to North Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Madhya Pradesh. Weatherman has warned people from venturing out in open during lightening.