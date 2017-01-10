Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Hockey academy defeats Western Railway

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh State Hockey Academy defeated Western Railway in the ongoing 80th All India Scindia Gold Cup Hockey Tournament in Gwalior. Academy team won the match by 8-7. The decision was taken out on the basis of penalty shoot out round. Vikas Chaudhary of the Academy hit the highest number of goals for his team. He scored three goals.
