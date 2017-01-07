Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Machines being used in MNREGA works

Bhopal: Machines being used in MNREGA works

— By FP News Service | Jan 07, 2017 09:28 am
NARSINGHPUR: The laboures of Bilthari village of Tendukheda kept their problems in front of the administration. They made their complaint that instead of local labour the machines and outside labours are doing the work of Manrega, the labours got the support from Aam Aadmi party, the district chairman of the party Ajay Dubey demanded a strict action against sarpanch-secretary and employment assistant.

