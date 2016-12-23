Bhopal: Machine that transforms oldies into youngsters

BHOPAL: The three-day ‘8th Hasya Natya Samaroh’ concluded with a comedy ‘Ek Machine Jawani Ki’ at Shaheed Bhavan on Thursday. The fest was organised by Ekta, Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Rangmanch to mark the first death anniversary of senior theatre artist Sanjay Bhoskar.

It is the saga of an old man Kallan Miyan, whose profession is to sell raggedy things. One day, he gets something, taking it to be a machine. He thinks that if he gets the machine repaired he may be able to improve his finances. One day, his wife Husnaaara keeps eggs on the machine and forgets about it. After sometime she finds that the eggs have disappeared. To search those eggs, she goes inside the machine but when she comes back the old Husnaaara has becomes young. And from here the destiny of Kallan Miyan also changes and he grows rich.

Directed by Sumit Dwivedi, scripted by S.N. Notiyal, the play was presented Ekta Theatre Group, Bhopal. Akhilesh Verma as Kallan, Neelima Rawal as Husna, Ritu Sahu as Kulsum, Abhishek Raut as Azeem, Bhim Rout and Khurshid Phenku Bhopali as Professor were in the lead roles. Sets, costumes, lights and music were used properly which highlighted the moods of the play.